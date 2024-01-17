The Founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has urged Ghanaians to stop questioning his source of wealth and focus on the positive contributions he can make to the nation’s development.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, he said queries about the source of his wealth are a form of judgment that fails to accurately recognise the hard work and dedication he has invested in accumulating his prosperity.

He stressed the need for a change in perspective, suggesting that rather than criticizing or scrutinizing successful individuals, Ghanaians should celebrate their achievements and learn valuable lessons from them.

Mr. Bediako defended the right of individuals to decide how they spend their hard-earned money.

“If someone makes money and decides to spend it, I can’t question him. He can decide to use it for what he wants. He can decide to use his money to buy beer and kebab” Cheddar stated.

He shared insights into his own journey, revealing that he initially earned money by working for a telecommunications company. Subsequently, he ventured into selling scraps, a humble beginning that evolved into a lucrative business.

Detailing his entrepreneurial progression, Cheddar explained, “It went from the scraps to collecting piles of scraps, then I give it to the steel yards. The steel yards are the ones who buy steel and right now a company like B5 also buys scraps which they use for iron rods and sell.”

Addressing concerns about the source of his wealth, Mr. Bediako made it clear that he is unperturbed because he owes no one an explanation.

He attributed his success to his hard work and efforts. Cheddar challenged the notion that his success should be a subject of contention.

“So if Ghanaians don’t like this, then what do they like?” he quizzed.

Watch attached video for more

