Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah attended 2024 FIFA Best Award ceremony in London on Monday night.

The former Juventus midfielder was invited by the world football governing body to grace the ceremony.

Other football legends like Roberto Carlos, CAFU, Claude Makélélé and other African football legends were also invited to grace the ceremony.

At the event, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola was named the Coach of The Year with Lionel Messi also being named the Best Player ahead of Erling Haaland.

Stephen Appiah is famously remembered for captaining Ghana to qualify for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup in Germany and South Africa respectively.

The 43-year-old who also played for Udinese, Parma, Brescia, and Fenerbahçe made a total appearance of 67 and scored 15 times for the Black Stars.