Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has blamed the match officials for their defeat against Asante Kotoko on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were beaten 3-2 by the rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 14 games.

After the defeat, fans and officials of the club have raised concerns about Kotoko’s second goal scored by Steven Mukwala was allowed to stand despite being offside.

Referee Reginald Collins Amoah and his assistant failed to spot the offside.

However, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a senior Board Member of the club speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show praised Amoah’s overall performance but stressed that the error in judgment nearly marred his otherwise impressive display.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

“I think the referee did well, but he nearly marred the whole impressive performance that he showed on the field by allowing the second goal which was a clear offside, especially when his assistant told him clearly that it was an offside. I think we have to work very hard on such things, and in the future, we shall be able to have quality football in this country,” the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) said.

Linda Mtnnge and Martin Karikari scored for the Phobians while Isaac Oppong and Steven Mukwala scored the goals for Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak, who is currently eighth on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points will hope to return to winning ways when they face Nations FC in the matchday 15 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

READ ALSO