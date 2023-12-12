Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has hinted that Abdul Bashiru who is acting as the interim coach of the club could be confirmed as the head coach if he gets good results.

Bashiru was confirmed as the interim coach of the club following the mutual termination of Martin Koopman’s contract due to a poor run of results.

He was in the dugout for their matchday 14 game against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, a game the Phobians lost by 3-2.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe speaking in an interview said Bashiru is a good trainer and could be named as the substantive head coach if he can lead the side to get good results.

“We had a substantive coach who left and his position has been taken over by the assistant and to me, he has done as acting coach,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have to watch him carefully. We are not going to make any hasty move because we know exactly what we are doing and I can assure you that when we get good results with him, he could be confirmed as the head coach,” he added.

Abdul Bashiru got crashed out of the MTN FA Cup in his first game before losing to Aduana FC and Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Nations FC in the Matchday 15 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex and Abdul Bashiru will hope to record his first win for the club.

READ ALSO