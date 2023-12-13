The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the overlord of Kusaug traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II at his Palace in Bawku since the renewed chieftancy conflict in the area on November, 2021.

He thanked Zugraana for the warmed reception given him and his entourage to his palace.

According to him, he, as son of Bawku Naaba, will do best to bring peace to the area.

He, however, said there is no development without peace, and so government is working hard in bringing lasting peace to Bawku and its environs.

Dr Bawumia noted that, government has started some developmental projects within the Kusaug area.

They include the Bolga-Pumakom road, Agenda 111 and social cohesion projects.

The Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the overlord of Kusaug traditional area called on the Vice President to bring finality to the Bawku conflict which have claimed dozes of lives.

The Vice President together with the Chieftancy Minister, Stephen Boateng, Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry and other officials had a close door meeting with the Zugraana.