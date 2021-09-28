A report on Hitz FM has confirmed that highlife legend Nana Ampadu has allegedly passed on after battling illness for some time this year.

According to the grandson of the music maestro, he died around 6:00 am on Tuesday morning at an undisclosed hospital.

Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show, the family member added that, there has been a family meeting to talk about the way forward.

Interestingly, moments after his grandson broke the news, a message from his son rubbished the report claiming Nana Ampadu is rather in a critical condition in an emergency ward.

Meanwhile, some fans have taken to social media to commiserate with the family members of the music giant who blessed Ghanaians with awesome highlife tunes.

So far, his demise, though some news portals have announced it, is yet-to-be confirmed.

Listen to the interview below: