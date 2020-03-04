Highlife music legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu, has finally given reasons why his colleagues in the highlife industry and Ghanaians at large attributed his sterling career to the use of voodoo powers.

In an interview with Okay FM’s Drive Time host, Abeiku Santana, monitored by Adomonline.com, he said rumours of him using voodoo powers in his music career arose due to his frequent wearing of cowry sewn clothes.

According to the legend, his frequent wearing of the cowry sewn cloth was deliberate, as it was to instil fear in the minds of people who had evil intentions towards him and wanted to hurt him.

Asked if he indeed bewitched colleague highlife legends Amakye Dede and Abrekyeriba Kofi Sammy, the ‘Obra’ hitmaker, who is all too familiar with the accusations, laughed over it saying he did no such thing.