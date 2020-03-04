Actress cum presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, says she isn’t worried about being the subject of discussion on America channel, Fox News after a video of her kissing her baby went viral.

In a latest Instagram post, the actress has suggested that she wouldn’t live her life to please anyone.

Panelists on a Fox News show have described Nana Ama tongue-kissing her daughter and licking her fingers during her one-year birthday celebration as cringeworthy.

But the actress in her latest post said: Life – live it to please yourself ✅, depicting how unfazed she is about the brouhaha.

Find the post below: