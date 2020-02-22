Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown went on a gift-giving spree on February 21 as her daughter turned one.

A day to baby Maxin’s birthday, the actress announced on her social media handle she would be giving out goodies to some of her followers.

Nana Ama McBrown, on Friday, then headed out to Ashan Children’s Village in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to commission a 100 seater canteen, she built for the orphanage.

The canteen which will also serve as an assembly hall has a fixed television set and stocked refrigerator.

The TV show host who went to Kumasi with her daughter, husband, some friends and family members said her actions were to honour the promises she made to God prior to the childbirth.

She also distributed gift items including drinks, biscuits and water to the orphanage.

Watch the ceremony above: