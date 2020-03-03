Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin, have been featured on American television network, Fox News, specifically on the Fox 5 channel.

The discussion centered on parental show of affection towards kids and the McBrown’s viral video, in which she was seen putting her tongue into her baby’s mouth during the kid’s first birthday, took centre stage.

Baby Maxin turned one on Friday, February 21, 2020, and it was during the celebration that the cake that was cut soiled the baby’s fingers and lip.

In her attempt to clean the cake, McBrown ended up putting almost one-third of her tongue into the girl’s mouth.

She has since been criticised heavily for the act.

Sharing their thoughts on Fox 5, two women on the show disagreed with the way McBrown showed affection to the child and described the act as disgusting.

Watch video below: