As humans, we want to see God’s protection as a magic force field that keeps us from all harm. Yes, God has to stop evil or destruction but we must remember that we live in a depraved society; hence the need by some Christians to personally find ways to protect themselves physically.

The Holy Book, according to Psalm 140:4 says “Keep me safe, LORD, from the hands of the wicked; protect me from the violent, who devise ways to trip my feet.”

This particular scripture, among several other verses in the Bible that speak of God’s protection, according to Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, though “spiritually” powerful and effective, doesn’t ‘really’ work in our everyday activities.

Pastors With Bodyguards

It might sound outlandish but it is even a common sight now to see some renowned men of God around the globe surrounded by several able-bodied men acting as their bodyguards for protection, instead of depending on God’s deliverance or protection.

But what of a man of God carrying a weapon for defense?

Well, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International shared his thoughts on the subject matter and made some rather interesting revelations.

Speaking on Accra based NEAT FM, Monday, the renowned man of God argued that “God will indeed protect you spiritually, but physically you must be vigilant.”

My Guns Are Registered

He bragged of owning numerous firearms – but was quick to say “they are all registered that is why I am bold enough to say it.”

The outspoken man of God further revealed to the host, Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman that he always packs heat.

“I carry guns on me everywhere I go. I have them even in my cars,” he disclosed.

Shoot To Kill

He, therefore, issued a terse caution to anyone who might attempt to harm him – “I am fully prepared for anyone.”

“Anyone hired to attack me should be very careful, I can shot to kill,” he said matter of factly.

Bempah Escapes Hollywood-style Shoot-out

Over the weekend, Rev Bempah escaped what could possibly pass for a Hollywood-style shoot-out assassination attempt on his life in Kumasi, when he visited his alma mater, the TI Ahmadiyya Secondary School for its 70th anniversary.

Peacefmonline.com is reliably informed that armed men waylaid his entourage and opened fire just as the man of God’s car was entering a hotel in Kumasi in the early hours on the morning of Saturday, 29th February, 2020.

According to the man of God, who described the shoot-out on his Facebook social media handle, as soon the armed men shot at his car, his retinue returned fire and for close to 10 minutes, his aides and the would-be assassins exchanged fire until the armed men fled the scene.

Rev Owusu Bempah noted that it was by God’s Grace that no one got injured in the ensuing shoot-out. It is, however, unclear if the man of God reported the incident to the appropriate security agencies.