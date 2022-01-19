Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as ‘Stonebwoy’, has celebrated his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla on her birthday today, January 19.

1 Gad as he is also called, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife while showing his affection for her.

One of the photos he shared was a trip to Paris on a vacation with his wife while spending quality time together.

The two lovebirds were seen under the famous Eiffel Tower which has become known all over the world as the destination of love.

The dancehall artiste showed his romantic side, thanking God for giving him such a gift out of the many blessings showered on his life.

This has stirred up massive reactions among his fans and netizens.

She received numerous gifts like birthday cakes, hampers, among others from brands and well-wishers.

Other celebrities including Efya, Reggie Rockstone, Cookietee, and others joined in to celebrate her by posting her on their status and wishing her well.

She was seen dancing to some tunes of his husband’s songs as she marks her birthday in a grand style.