Ghana generates annual revenue of $80 million from lotteries, the Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has said.

According to him, NLA will be able to do more if the system is sanitised to ensure smooth operations.

Mr Awuku disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he touts some gains made six months after his appointment to NLA.

He explained NLA has for some weeks now embarked on swoops in parts of the country to rid the system off illegal operators.

The swoop, he said, helped NLA to accrue GHS 20 million within six weeks, a step he admitted was in the right direction.

“Even though Ghana is highly commended for being the originator of the fixed odds games in Africa, Ivory Coast has overtaken Ghana in its revenue generation. They make $580 million annual revenue when Ghana pays the highest commission of 20% in the sub-region.

“So what kind of business does it mean we are running? We, therefore, needed to up our game, hence the swoops and other operations to regularise and sanitise the system,” he said.

Admitting there are still some operational challenges that need to be dealt with, he was optimistic they will be good to go if the system is successfully sanitised.

“We want to leave a better legacy, maintain our credibility and also become a body of choice in a few years to come,” he added.