The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku.

This was on Friday, January 14, 2022, during which she congratulated Mr Awuku on his appointment.

Madam Sophie Ave also acknowledged the high female representation on the NLA management team.

The conversation of the duo also highlighted the tremendous initiatives and programmes of the Good Causes Foundation, the French scratch lottery games, and the Accra in Paris programme scheduled for April 2022.

On his part, Mr Awuku commended the Ambassador on her initiatives and efforts to support and market Ghana.

He further reiterated the NLA’s position to break and compete in the Francophone Lottery market and globally as well.