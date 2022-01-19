Between the philanthropy, criticisms and trolls, Psalm Adjetefio seems to have developed a tough skin.

The veteran actor has been the subject of controversy since a leaked audio of him begging for kitchen leftovers emerged.

He had in the past made a name for himself with his lead role as ‘T.T.’ in the 2000s TV hit ‘Taxi Driver’.

Many people are shocked by the development, considering that many donations poured in for him in September last year, when he openly pleaded for support to pay his rent.

This included GH¢50,000 from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and a monthly GH¢1,500 stipend from Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

Cumulatively, T.T. is on record to have received GH¢95,000 in donations since he made an earlier plea for rent money in September last year.

He explained that he has sunk a chunk of the funds into investments such as lands, a commercial taxi among other things, which have brought him back to square one.

Since the story broke last week, a cross-section of Ghanaians have subjected him to ridicule while others have impugned a lack of financial intelligence on his part.

But taking his turn on Joy Prime’s Changes, the ‘Taxi Driver’ says he is not perturbed by the development because he knows how grave his situation is.

On the show, Mr Adjetefio recounted one occasion where an unknown person went to an extent to call and ridicule him saying “he had some leftover from his dogs, and whether he should bring me some.”

“I asked him if he was sane and he responded by insulting me, ‘Kwasia’ [fool],” he said.

T.T. retorted; “I don’t have the time to entertain a sheep like you,” after which he hung up the phone.

Despite the backlash, he does not feel embarrassed when some describe him as desperate among other forms of trolling.

“In Ga, we have a saying. I’m a dead goat, knives don’t scare me,” he said.