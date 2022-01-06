A number of needy, vulnerable and mentally afflicted individuals have benefitted from the National Lottery Authority (NLA)’s festive season gesture, nationwide.

The gesture, executed through the Good Causes Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of the NLA, has seen the beneficiaries going home with food items, toiletries, drinking water, among other donations.

The donations were spread across the country’s regions with individuals benefitting in Greater Accra, Western, Eastern, Upper East, Central, Bono, Volta, and Upper West Regions.

Below is a breakdown of the NLA Good Causes Foundation’s nationwide footprint regarding the donations:

1. The Greater Accra office donated some clutches, other walking aids as well as food items to the Accra Rehabilitation Centre.

2. Takoradi donated food items, Polytank to Egyam Children Home and Abiba’s Mental Home.

3. Tema office also had lunch with the aged at the Chief’s Palace.

4. Akim Oda office donated some food items to the aged and orphans for the Yuletide and a few educational materials to kids in Achiase and Aboabo.

5. Bolgatanga office donated food items and toiletries to Mama Laadi children home in Yorugo and Center for child development in Bolga

6. Cape Coast office donated items to the Ankaful Leprosarium

7. Sunyani office gave out hampers to the aged and widows.

8. Hohoe office also donated to the aged and widows and also donated an undisclosed amount to them.

9. Tamale office donated dining tables and chairs, provision of food items and detergents.

10. Wa office donated to the Disabled, the mental afflicted persons and also public sensitization on mental health

11. Ho office donated to the families of the affected tidal waves in the 3 coastal districts of Anloga, keta and Ketu South

12. Abeka Office donated some food items, detergent and sanitary items to the Weija Leprosarium

The donations were coordinated by the Deputy Coordinator, Ms Amma Frimpong and Mr Fred Anaafi the Sales Manager.

Speaking to Ms Ama Frimpong Deputy Coordinator for the Good Causes Foundation she said “We thank God for the opportunity to carry out this nationwide exercise. It is one of the best activities any foundation has carried out concurrently in this magnitude. The NLA Good causes foundation has come to stay and we are determined to make the greatest impact possible. Let me use this opportunity to thank our Director-General Mr. Samuel Awuku for this vision and constant support and all the staff of the NLA for their participation and involvement in this all-important exercise”.

The CSR wing of the NLA has been making significant strides in the country since Sammy Awuku’s appointment as Director-General of the NLA.

Under his guidance, Sporting Clubs, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have benefited from huge sponsorships.