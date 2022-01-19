GHS revises Covid-19 travel guidelines for Ghanaian travelers at KIA

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced some changes to the guidelines for Ghanaians entering the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Per the earlier modification implemented during the yuletide last year, persons aged 18 years and above, arriving in Ghana from December 12, 2021, were to provide proof of full vaccination.

But addressing pressmen on Wednesday, Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye explained that the directive has been reviewed to make it more lenient.

Now, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Ghanaians and resident foreigners have been “exempted from the requirement of full vaccination before traveling to Ghana.”

He made this comment at the Ministry of Information where the press conference was held.

Dr. Kumah-Aboagye explained that persons who will be affected by the review are expected to take the vaccination on arrival at KIA.

In this regard, persons who refuse to accept the jab will be forced to go on mandatory seven-day quarantine at their own cost.

This, according to the GHS Director-General, forms part of measures to reduce the effects of the fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.