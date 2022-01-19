The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Monday, January 24, hold a town-hall meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The meeting, organised under the auspices of the National Communications Bureau, will be held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology at 1:00pm.

In a press statement, signed by the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the party revealed that the meeting will focus on ‘Ghana’s ailing economy and the obnoxious E-levy policy.’

“The general public is therefore encouraged to look forward to these riveting and constructive engagements which will be streamed live on several media platforms across the country,” the statement added.

According to the NDC, various stakeholder groups and the media will be given the opportunity to share their contributions.

