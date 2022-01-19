A woman has allegedly been murdered at a prayer camp near Suhum in the Eastern region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was allegedly raped before she was murdered.

The woman was reportedly struck with an object in the head by her assailant before being stabbed to death in the abdomen.

She is reported to have visited the prayer camp for prayers before her untimely death.

Sources at Aposs-Okanta Prayer Center suspect a mentally unstable inmate at the prayer centre, now at large, might have committed the heinous crime in the house of one Elder Tetteh who is at the centre.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the morgue by Police from the Kyebi Divisional Police command.

There is now a dispute over ownership of the Prayer Camp following the death of the founder years ago.

Two factions in the family are both claiming ownership.

The prayer centre is affiliated to the Church of Pentecost as the founder was an Elder of the Church but a faction in the family is blocking the church to have full control over the prayer camp.

The feuding factions in the family are currently before Akyem Abuakwa traditional council for adjudication.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said his unit is yet to be briefed on details of the incident.