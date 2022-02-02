Former Ghana international, Otto Addo, has agreed to become the next Black Stars coach after talks with Ghana Football Association [GFA] officials in Germany.

After Ghana’s collapse at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, Milovan Rajevac, who was on a one-year renewable deal was sacked after the disastrous campaign.

Ghana exited the 33rd edition of the continent’s most prestigious tournament at the group phase for the first time in 2006.

Kurt Okraku, who is the president of the Ghana FA, together with Tony Baffoe, a former Ghana international and Bernhard Lippert, who is the Technical Director, flew to Germany on Monday to hold talks with Addo over the Black Stars coaching job.

After talks, Otto Addo has agreed to take over the Black Stars job but the Ghana FA officials have to negotiate with Borussia Dortmund on their intention to hire Otto Addo as a national team coach.

Meanwhile, the Ghana government is also pushing for the appointment of Chris Hughton as the head coach of the team.

A meeting was held at the Jubilee House on Monday and the former Premier League coach has been assured of the job by the government.

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, described the former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United boss as a perfect fit for the Black Stars.

According to him, Hughton has the qualities of Jose Mourinho that can bring the best out of average players.

Otto Addo, however, missed the AFCON campaign due to his schedule at the German club side.

Otto Addo was part of the Black Stars squad that qualified the country for its maiden appearance of the Fifa World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Otto Addo if appointed will be assisted by Ibrahim Tanko, Maxwell Konadu and Annor Walker.

Black Stars next international assignment is against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff in March later this year.

The winner of the two-legged tie will book a place in the Mundial in Qatar next year. Having missed out in 2018 in Russia, Ghana will be hoping to return to the global showpiece.