Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, is pushing for the appointment of ex-Brighton manager, Chris Hughton as Ghana’s head coach.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is close to selecting a replacement for Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after Black Stars’ abysmal performance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, speaking on Accra-based radio station, Angle FM, clarified that Mr Hughton had the potential to build the team with average players as he’s done with his former club in the past.

Ex Newcastle manager, Chris Hughton

“Chris Hughton is a coach who knows how to build with average materials and that’s Ghana’s situation now,” he said.

“Our materials are not good so we need Chris to weld. Otto Addo is just a second coach for Dortmund,” he added.

The former Newcastle coach, meanwhile, is currently in Ghana for a family visit and has not made any contact with the GFA concerning the Black Stars job.