The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) says it expects more than 20,000 people to participate in the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign which kicks off across the Greater Accra Region today.

The initiative has seen more than 150 people issued with summons for failing to clean their immediate surroundings since October 2021 when it was first launched.

A number of assemblies within the region have piloted the programme, one which has been pegged as the biggest campaign so far towards President Akufo-Addo’s promise to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said the RCC is all set to roll out the initiative.

According to him, the taskforce to implement the policy will be put under strict scrutiny to ensure a zero tolerance for corruption.

“We’re starting the process of implementation, which includes persons that we have sent to training to pass out to come out now to assist in ensuring that there is strict adherence and compliance,” he said.

“We are going to urge people to continue to observe cleanliness in their frontage and their immediate environments,” he added.

All assemblies are expected to construct at least a waste transfer station as part of the policy.

Hundreds of city officers were also supposed to have been trained ahead of the full implementation of the policy.

Involvement of National Service Persons in campaign

In a statement dated January 31, the Regional Coordinating Council confirmed that about 15,000 National Service Personnel have been received for today’s sensitisation drive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the involvement of the National Service Personnel in this exercise is not for clean-up as some have unfortunately misconstrued, but to assist with the sensitisation of the general public on the roll out of the bye-law,” the Minister explained.

Over 2,000 men and women from the security services, and about 2,000 YEA and Zoomlion workers will join the 13 Metropolitan and Municipal assemblies for the commencement of the programme.