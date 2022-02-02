Ghana’s economy in the eyes of the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress , Sammy Gyamfi, is in tatters.

According to Mr Gyamfi, the economy is dead with the country on its way to the mortuary.

“The outlook of our economy has been graded as negative. It has never happened in the history of the country. What it means is that we’re dead and on our way to the mortuary.

“If it gets to the stage where investors are no longer willing to lend you money and the Finance Minister is saying that if you don’t approve e-levy which will give me 6.9bn in 2022 our economy will collapse, then we have no economy. He is now emotionally blackmailing us,” Mr Gyamfi said on Accra-based TV3.

In his view, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta would have resigned over the current situation in any advanced jurisdiction as that would have been the right thing to do.

“Alhaji Bawumia, who was once touted as the economic Messiah, economic Wizkid, has today turned himself into an IT Champion while the country is on auto-pilot,” he opined.

