The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says Ghana’s 2024 General Election will be an easy win for them should the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia lead the New Patriotic Party as flagbearer.

The NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said Ghanaians have lost trust in Bawumia for his unfulfilling promises.

According to him, Dr Bawumia, Chairman of the government’s Economic Management Team has supervised the mismanagement of the economy and does not qualify to lead the country again.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr Gyamfi said Dr Bawumia’s colleague, Alan Kyeremanten would be a better choice for the 2024 elections.

Sammy announced that the National Democratic Congress is holding a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi on Monday, dubbed “Ghana’s Ailing Economy and The Obnoxious E-Levy”.

He said his party wants to inform the people of Kumasi to better understand the impact of the E-levy to be able to make an informed decision on it.

READ ALSO: