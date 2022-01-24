The Municipal Chief Executive for Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality, Michael Awuku Amoah, says he is tired of buying coffins for flood victims in his area.

Poor drainage systems and the collapse of some bridges in the district cause great havoc to residents and commuters anytime it rains heavily, the MCE has noted.

According to him, the cost of coffins and sometimes burial rites fall on the Assembly, making its financial burden go up.

The MCE is therefore seeking early completion of the bridges to save lives and the Assembly from coffin-buying.

Collapsed Bridges at Abuakwa Canaan, Abuakwa Housing and Wenkyire have been a worry to many commuters.

More than 15 people have died on these bridges during heavy rains and flooding with commuters getting trapped for long hours, sometimes unable to cross the bridges.

He said students can, on such days, stay out of school for days for the floods to recede.

The construction of the bridges, he said, comes as a relief to parents and school authorities hence his plea for early completion.

A number of commuters who have spoken to our reporter have recounted the ordeal they go through when these areas get flooded.

They want the government to asphalt the road after the completion of the bridges.

Mr Awuku says the completion of the bridges will save lives and help protect the coffers of the assembly.

