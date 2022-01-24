A Presidential hopeful of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Deborah Freeman, has blamed the woes of the union on the erstwhile Obour administration.

“I will blame the new system adopted by MUSIGA. That system is making us suffer and is making us not see the way well. We are struggling and it is not everyone too who is able to withstand things like that, making the group not attractive to some of the members,” she said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Madam Freeman who doubles as General Secretary of the union said Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, adopted an electoral system that was alien to the union.

“This is the first time in the history of the union that we are practicing the universal suffrage system of election. This system means every card-bearing member in good standing should vote.

“We’ve been practicing the congress system so a lot of things went on which was putting some of the members off,” she explained.

She added that out of the over 4000 members, only 800 members have renewed their membership and this is as a result of the current state of the union.

“The union has over 4000 members but per our voters register, we have about 800 paid-up members. For all these years, a lot has happened due to which most of the members couldn’t renew their membership,” she lamented.

