Dancehall musician Stonebwoy says VGMA’s National Music Summit that was organised to engage a dialogue between music stakeholders didn’t bring forth any new development to push the music industry.

According to him, he was following the summit keenly and realised that Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have no interest to push the industry forward.

Talking about problems associated with the music royalties system in Ghana, Stonebwoy said musicians were tired because there aren’t any innovative ideas popping up from the music authorities, most importantly, GHAMRO.

Immediately the VGMA National Music Summit ended, Stonebwoy took to his Twitter platform to register his concern, saying:

Following the National Music Summit yesterday @Ghamro_official keeps repeating the same excuses.. We are tired! Uncle Rex and uncle Abraham. Our back is against the wall o.. and as for The State of #Musigha dier SAD Kwraaah!!