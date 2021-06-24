Actress-turned-fashion designer, Christabel Eke, shut the door on all possible suitors after she flaunted her supposed lover for the first time online.

Christabel took to Instagram to announce that love has once again won in her case, as she posted seven photos to attest to that fact.

She was captured in the arms of a man who looked intrigued by her beauty.

After fans doubted that their love is real, Christabel ‘tensioned’ her observers even more, by sharing a bedroom photo of them.

She was donned in a blue see-through two-piece dress while turning her backside to the camera which from the look of things, was being controlled by the said man.

READ ALSO

The repented sinner, as she said she is, was sticking out her tongue in a romantic manner to the man who smiled broadly.

Her fans have congratulated her for finding love again, as they prayed for her new relationship to last.