The National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as useless the Ghana’s digital economy lectures delivered by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Sammy Gyamfi said what Ghanaians need is a solution to the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the country.

“Of what use is ‘E-this and E-that’ to the ordinary Ghanaian who is jobless and cannot even afford to buy mobile data to access these digital platforms?” he quizzed in a post on Facebook.

Dr Bawumia on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, delivered a lecture on how digitalisation is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

He among other things highlighted Ghana’s success story and the impact of digitalisation on the general Ghanaian economy.

But Mr Gyamfi maintained that digitalisation is useless unless it is linked to the economic empowerment of the people.

“Ghana’s economy is currently in tatters due to the crass economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia New Patriotic Party government. Our ever-rising Public Debt has reached an alarmingly unsustainable level,” he added.

