Confusion is brewing at the Keta Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region over the disappearance of the Chief Executive Officer’s official stamp.

This disappearance, according to the Assembly, was detected on October 7, 2021, following the confirmation of the new Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Gemegah.

A public notice, signed by the Municipal Coordinator, Kodjoe Dekpo, said all attempts to find the stamp since that date has proved futile.

The general public has since been urged to be wary, adding that anybody who will have the said stamp on any document will be made to face the law.

All such documents, they cautioned, will be declared null and void.

Read the full notice below: