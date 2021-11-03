The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Commander, ACP Augustine Luguyare, has been attacked by angry workers of Shimizu Dai-Nippon JV, a road construction firm working on the Assin Fosu-Assin Praso road.

This was during a protest on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, for improved working conditions and remuneration.

Kasapa FM reports that in the process of the demonstration, the angry workers blocked the road to prevent commuters from plying the stretch.

In an attempt by the police to remove the roadblocks, the angry protesters began pelting the police officers with stones and other objects.

The police commander, according to reports, was caught up in the attack and in the process was also hit with stones.

Meanwhile, the angry road workers alleged they were met with brute force by the police as they suddenly trooped in and began firing gunshots and pepper spray indiscriminately resulting in retaliation.