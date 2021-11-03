Angry residents of Pankrono in Kumasi smashed the windscreen of a tipper truck after a commercial vehicle crashed into the stationary vehicle killing two people.

The truck full of sand, according to witnesses, developed a fault and was abandoned on the busy Tafo-pankrono road leading to the accident.

Some residents, speaking to Joy News’ Erastus Asare Donkor, said they expected the truck driver as well as the local assembly to do the needful by towing the vehicle off the road but he rather left it without any warning sign, a situation they said angered them to smash the windscreen.

Driver of the Ssanyong mini bus and a woman on board the vehicle died instantly in the accident.



