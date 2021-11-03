Gari made from tubes and roots of the cassava plant contains proteins, fat, carbohydrates, iron, Vitamin B and C and also starch.

The leaves contain calcium, iron, fats and protein too. Below are some of the major health benefits of gari.

1. Great for weight watching

Trying to shed some weight? Then gari is your go-to guy. Although very starchy, it is also low in calories and the high fibre content in cassava helps you stay full for a longer period and prevents binge eating.

2. Great for your digestive system

Gari contains fibres that are not soluble in water. It helps in the absorption of toxins that enter your intestines. In that way, it improves your digestive health and keeps it chugging along nicely.

3. Prevents cancer

Hard to believe right? Gari also helps in preventing life-threatening diseases such as cancer. The B17 content in cassava leaves helps in stimulating the content of red blood cells, the loss of which often leads to cancer.

4. Perfect for diarrhoea

Those tales your mum told you about the healing power of gari are very true. It addresses conditions such as diarrhoea too. Just munch on it or drink with water twice a day to feel the difference.

5. Good for eyesight

Gari is rich in Vitamin A and bakarotennya that improve the health of your eyes and prevents future blindness or poor eyesight.

6. Packed full of folate

Pregnant women need lots of vitamin C and folate. A cup of gari contains 15 percent of your daily folate requirement and 47 percent of the daily calcium requirement. The two vitamins also help the body’s immune system.