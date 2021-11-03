CK Akonnor, former head coach of the Black Stars, has dragged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the Court of Arbitration [CAS] over unpaid wages, according to Akoma FM.

Akonnor, 47, was appointed on a two-year deal. He replaced Kwesi Appiah last year.

The former Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and AshantiGold SC coach was on a $25,000 monthly salary.

Appiah left his role in 2019 after failing to guide the Black Stars to win the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] in Egypt, a competition that Ghana exited at the Round of 16.

Akonnor over the course of 10 games he guided the national team was able to win only four games.

Following Black Stars shaky start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, the Executive Council of the Ghana FA terminated the contract of Akonnor, together with his two assistant coaches, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars.

And according to Akoma FM, Akonnor has made three separate claims to CAS for perusal against the FA.

He is seeking $300,000 in damages, $350,000 as salary arrears, and $50,000 as a signing-on fee.

The Black Stars are now headed by Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac.