The National Identification Authority (NIA) will from today, November 3, 2021, commence operation in its 16 Regional and 275 District offices across the country.

The offices will operate within the usual business hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday to Friday.

The Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office will also be available for business on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, which noted an itinerary has been rolled out for the operations.

The outfit, as part of the plan, explained it will set up, conduct public sensitisation, and engage with community leaders on the impending operations of the Regional and District offices between Wednesday and Friday.

According to the NIA, this will also enable newly-appointed officers familiarise themselves with their various communities and undertake other preparatory activities.

However, “the outfit from 8th to 16th November 2021 except weekends will begin issuing Ghana Cards to Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration but could not receive their cards.”

The NIA will continue to issue Ghana Cards to applicants coupled with new registration for Ghanaians aged 15 years and above from Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

“Replacement of lost, stolen and damaged Ghana Cards and updating of personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register have also been scheduled from Monday, 29 November 2021,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NIA has urged cooperation and support from the general public.