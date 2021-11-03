The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has named the top performers for honours at the 46th SWAG Awards in Accra.

The General Assembly, after critiquing the work done by the Awards Nominations Committee, endorsed and approved the final list of top performers for the 2020/21 calendar year which ended in September.

The list also includes the SWAG Top 5 where Federations that had little or no support but were active in the year under review will be ranked through voting.

Shortlist of nominees below:

Sports Personality of the Year

  • 4X100m Relay Team – Athletics
  • Samuel Takyi – Amateur Boxing
  • Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Football, Hearts                                        

​​​​​​​Footballer of the Year (Foreign)

  • Daniel Amartey [Leicester City]
  • Mohammed Kudus [Ajax]
  • Jonathan Mensah [Columbus Crew]

Footballer of the Year (Home Based)

  • Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)
  • Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)
  • Ishmeal Ganiu (Asante Kotoko)

Female Footballer of the Year – Female

  • Constance Agyemang – Berry Ladies
  • Janet Agyiri – Hasaacas
  • Jafar Rahama – Northern Ladies/Hasaacas

Coach of the Year

  • Abdul Karim Zito (U20)
  • Christian Nsiah – Athletics
  • Samuel Boadu – Hearts
  • Coach Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing
  • Yussif Basigi – Hasaacas Ladies

Athlete of the Year (Male)

  • Benjamin Azamati
  • Joseph Paul Amoah

Athlete of the Year (Female)

  • Deborah Acquah

Boxer of the Year (Professional)

  • Alfred Lamptey
  • Mohammed Aryeetey
  • John Abaja Laryea

Boxer of the Year (Amateur)

  • Samuel Takyi – Featherweight

SWAG Top 5 (Discipline Rank) Shortlist

  • Athletics
  • Amateur Boxing
  • Badminton
  • Chess
  • Rugby
  • Table Tennis
  • Tennis

Discovery of the Year

  • Constance Serwaa Agyemang [Football/Berry Ladies]
  • Fatawu Issahaku [Football/Steadfast]
  • Kamaldeen Sulemana
  • Unilez Takyi – Swimming

Administrator of Year

  • Evelyn Nsiah-Asare (Hasaacas Ladies)
  • George Okoe Lamptey (Ghana Boxing Federation)
  • Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies

SWAG President Award???

  • Ken Bediako

Corporate Award

  • Betway Ghana

Life Time Achievement

  • Stephen Appiah

Decorative Award

  • Togbe Afede XIV
  • Nana Bayin Eyison

Dedication and Valour

  • Coach Ofori Asare (Amateur Boxing)
  • Lawyer Ntow Fianko
  • Oduro Nyarko

Chess Player of the Year

  • Philip Selikem Yao Amoako

Badminton Player of the Year

  • Kelvin Alphous – Male
  • Prospera Nantuo – Female

Tennis Player of the Year

  • Male Samuel Agbesi Antwi – Male
  • Naa Shika Mackorley – Female

Swimming Athlete of the Year

  • Unilez Takyi

The 46th edition of the unbroken SWAG Awards is scheduled for December 2021.




