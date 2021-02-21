A middle-aged man has been beaten to pulp in a botched robbery operation.

The young man, whose name was only given as Issah, a native of Twifo Praso, is said to have been invited by a friend for the operation.

But luck eluded him when they were caught while stealing bags of cocoa by residents in the community.

The incident occurred at MTTD junction on the Assin Fosu-Twifo Praso road.

Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, who visited the scene, said his friend, a native of the town, managed to escape leaving Issah to his fate.

He said the suspect was found lying in a pool of blood at the outskirt of the town.

Alfred said but for the timely intervention of police at Assin Fosu, Issah would have died.

He is currently at the St. Francis Hospital at Assin Fosu receiving treatment pending investigations.