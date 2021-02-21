Some 60 health workers at the Savelugu Hospital in the Northern Region have tested positive for Covid-19.

This follows mass testing of staff of the hospital after an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.

Sources say there are still some samples at the laboratory yet to be tested.

The development has forced the hospital to restrict service delivery to only the emergency department to enable the hospital fumigate the place.

There is an increase in Covid-19 cases reported in the Municipality.

In a memo sighted by JoyNews, the hospital said it will from Monday, February 22, 2021, partially close down the facility for two weeks.

The document however added that emergency services would still be provided.

The decision, management explained is to reduce staff – clients interaction and pave way for the disinfection of the entire hospital to curb the spread of the virus.

Management is therefore urging the general public to remain calm and co-operative while measures are put in place to ensure the safety of the residents.