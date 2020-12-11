The Northern Region Election Security Taskforce has retrieved an AK47 assault rifle with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition at Savelugu in the Northern region.

The weapons were allegedly retrieved from the office of the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Savelugu, Alhaji Iddris Yakubu Abdulai, on Wednesday evening December 9, 2020.

Reports say the search that resulted in the retrieval of the weapons was conducted after a shooting incident that claimed the life of a girl, Zakari Samira and injured three others on Tuesday evening at the office premises.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, briefing the media at the regional headquarters said the security acted upon a tip-off.

According to the commander, the security also retrieved another AK47 rifle loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition and 21 additional ammunition, and 1 round of G3 rifle ammunition from the residence of a 60-year-old Chief of Duko in Savelugu, Duko-Naa Mohammed Ahmed.

He said security officials also picked up 27-year-old Mohammed Fadillah and 38-year-old Alhassan Dawuda for possessing firearms.

He added that Mohammed Fadillah has been granted bail on grounds of ill health while the remaining two are in police custody.

The police, he said, have invited the NDC candidate to assist in investigations, an invitation he is yet to honour.

He said they were going to use every necessary means to arrest him since he has failed to show his face.

Meanwhile, in the Tamale District Court, the two accused persons were charged with possessing firearms without authority.

They are, however, to reappear in court on Thursday, 17th December, 202.

Watch the video attached above: