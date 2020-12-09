A shooting incident has claimed one life of a 12-year-old girl leaving three others injured at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

Reports indicate the incident around 9:30 pm on Tuesday when unidentified gunmen invaded the National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) party office opposite Savelugu Municipal Hospital.

The victims were among the jubilant supporters of NDC who were at the party’s office at Savelugu when unidentified gunmen shot into the crowd.

The deceased has been identified as Zakaria Samira, who was rushed to Savelugu Municipal Hospital and died shortly on arrival.

However, the three others with multiple gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment at Savelugu Municipal Hospital.

The injured victims have also been identified as Ajara Yusif aged 55, Zakaria Samata 65 and Musah Fuseini aged 14.