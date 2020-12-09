Popular fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam’s dream of being the first Rasta man in Parliament has been dashed following his defeat in the December 7 general elections.

Kwaku Bnsam, who contested as an independent candidate in the Offinso North constituency lost to incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Ntim Augustine Collins.

He, however shocked his constituents when he came third after the polls.

Ntim Collins polled 18,614 votes, NDC’s Acheampong Ceasar, 17,273 and Kwaku Bonsam got 1305 of the total votes cast.

This is Kwaku Bonsam’s first shot to Parliament and is hoping to do better in 2024.

RELATED