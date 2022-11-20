Dreaded Akumadan-based traditionalist and fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has finally explained reasons why his prediction and prophecy about the 2014 FIFA World Cup failed.

Prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup held in Brazil, Kwaku Bonsam on Kumasi-based Angel FM said he has spiritually tied the legs of the world’s classic player Christiano Ronaldo who plays for Portugal.

In that regard, the Ghana Black Stars could win their game against Portugal at the group stages of the tournament.

But the table turned and the Black Stars were beaten by 2 goals to 1 but that was not enough to take the Portuguese through.

Ronaldo also reportedly suffered a knee injury which restricted his impact in the tournament, but he made a fine start against Ghana and eventually scored a goal.

However, speaking on the same media channel, Nana Kwaku Bonsam disclosed that, his prophecy could not come true because the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) did not provide the things he needed to carry out the rituals.

“I told them that I have tied the legs of Christiano Ronaldo by then we had two more weeks to the World Cup tournament. And I said that he was going to have injury prior to our match and what I will need is two eggs and a bottle of schnapps. So I told the GFA to make those things available to me to perform the ritual,” he revealed

According to him, “the GFA instead kept talking and made a lot of noise. People called the leadership at the GFA but they told me they are Christians so they don’t believe in my gods. Eventually, what is said could not happen”.

Kwaku Bonsam further argued that, since the GFA didn’t make provision for the sacrifice he was to make, he could not buy them himself because that is not how it works.

“It doesn’t happen like that. This is how my prophecy went bad but Ghanaians didn’t understand and chastised me. I could have bought them but custom does not demand that,” he lamented.