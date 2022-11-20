Dancehall artiste Samini has trashed the all-stars’ official World Cup song composed for the Ghana Black Stars.

Multiple Ghanaian musicians including Akwaboah, King Promise and Kweku Flick have composed their own songs, but the football authority snubbed them to release it’s official song.

The lyrics, Samini, in a tweet, stated categorically is a mess, adding that it would be a pain to learn it ahead of Black Star’s matches.

He opined that himself and a few other musicians could have done a better job had they been given the opportunity.

Samini, nonetheless wished the Ghana Black Stars success in the game.

The new black starts song tho ,do we have to learn it before the world cup ?🤷🏾‍♂️😂 whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm 😂😂😂 a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana 🇬🇭 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 19, 2022

While some have agreed with Samini, others have argued his comment is backed by jealousy since he was not approached by the sports authorities with the gig.

Tweeps reminded him of his poor performance when the New Patriotic Party entrusted him with the responsibility of composing a campaign song while trumpeting why he did not deserve the Black Stars’ slot.

In a rebuttal, the artiste reiterated that “the morale of my statement beyond politics, typos and grammatical errors remains the fact that the track is wack in my opinion.”

For those who claim he does not deserve it, Samini reminded them he has performed the official song twice; in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010.

He was also part of the squad that performed the all-stars song which featured Obrafour and Tinny.