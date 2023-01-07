The Ghana entertainment industry has recorded a plus one in the name of Nana Kwaku Bonsam who has announced his ambition to be a musician.

Since his political career turned into shambles having lost the Offinso North seat as an independent candidate, Kwaku Bonsam is focusing his direction on other sectors.

Business is booming in the music sector, hence his decision to pursue highlife genre with a jam titled ‘Bo So Ma Me’.

He made the revelation in an interview on Kofi TV.

According to the fetish priest, his song will be the biggest banger of 2023 that will properly usher him into fame and wealth.

The song is Kwaku Bonsam’s own way of glorifying women, the beautiful creation of God.

He sang a few lines in the studios and asked his fans to anticipate his spectacular entry into the music scenes.

Watch video below: