A group calling itself Fix the Country has demonstrated in Tamale in the Northern Region seeking new constitution for the country saying the current one favoured a few.

The street protest, which happened in the Northern Region capital on the 7th January 2023, witnessed very huge turn out with some people in the region believing it maybe the biggest demo the city ever witnessed.

Heavy security were deployed to control the crowd in order to protect lives and property due to the turnout.

The demonstrators, who were dressed in red and black, believed that the current Ghanaian constitution is very old which favoured only the politicians, especially those in power.

Some of the protesters, speaking to Adom News, said the 1992 Constitution is not for ordinary citizens but the rich with their families, hence needs to be changed.

They demanded that the citizens should vote to choose who they want to be their MMDCEs to enable them to simply access their chief executives.

The participants of the peaceful demonstration believed that the current constitution contributed largely to unemployment situation in the country because of the opportunity it gives to politicians to steal with no punishment.

The fix the country convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his team, were in full attendance.

