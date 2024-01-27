Tema Central Member of Parliament, Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey’s shot at a second term in office could not materialise after losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

The MP garnered 288 votes as against 420 votes for his opponent, Charles Forson.

Speaking after his defeat, the MP said he is ready to work with his opponent to maintain the seat for NPP and help break the 8 in the December 7 general elections.

Meanwhile, parliamentary candidate elect, Charles Forson indicated that, breaking the 8 requires a united front.

There were 708 valid votes cast and 1 rejected ballot.

