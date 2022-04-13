The Offinso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Frederick Kwabena Twumasi has convicted a Nigerian, Justin Jeff Manu, for posing as a Ghanaian to acquire a Ghana Card, contrary to law.

His accomplice, a Ghanaian, Mary Fowaa has also been convicted.

The National Identification Authority (NIA) in a statement released on Thursday, 24th March 2022, said Mary Fowaa went to its District Office in Offinso South to vouch for Mr Manu.

Madam Fowaa at the office said Mr Manu was one of the three children she gave birth to while living in Nigeria.

In the course of the interview, the Assistant Registration Officer noticed some discrepancies in Mr Manu’s answers and suspected he was not a Ghanaian which he admitted upon further interrogation.

The matter was brought to the attention of the District Police who have investigated and prosecuted the offender.

The duo was on Thursday, 7th April 2022, arraigned before the Offinso Circuit Court and were both convicted to a one-year jail term or 200 penalty units.

NIA has since commended the CID of the Ghana Police Service in the Offinso South

District in Ashanti Region for the swift and efficient manner the offence was investigated and prosecuted.

They have reiterated that any foreign national, legally resident in Ghana, and with

a valid resident permit can register for the Non-Citizen Card which is issued at various

designated centres across the country including the NIA Headquarters.

It has cautioned that any foreigner who tries to register for the Ghana Card

meant for citizens only shall be arrested and duly prosecuted.