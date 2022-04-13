British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will be fined by the police for attending a birthday party thrown for him during a Covid lockdown.

No 10 confirmed he would receive the fixed penalty notice for going to the hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on 19 June 2020.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the PM’s wife, Carrie Johnson, have also been notified they will get fines.

It comes as part of a Met investigation into illegal parties in Downing Street.

Spokespeople for Mrs Johnson and Mr Sunak said they had not been told which event the fines were linked to.

However, they were reported to be at the same gathering for the PM’s birthday – which was said to have been attended by 30 people.

Mr Johnson is the first serving prime minister of the UK to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the PM and Mr Sunak must resign.

And the Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said there was “simply no way either the prime minister or chancellor can continue”.

But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – who at one stage had called for the PM’s resignation over the parties – said “it wouldn’t be right” for Mr Johnson to go while there was war in Ukraine.