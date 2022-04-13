Chairman of Ghana Union Dusseldorf and Ghana Council NRW Germany, Paul Hossau has urged pupils to take the study of ICT seriously to improve their educational pursuit.

According to him, the government has been doing its part to expand ICT access to every community however, the students also needed to put in the effort by studying to ensure the success of the initiative.

He made the statement after Ghana Union Dusseldorf and Ghana Council NRW Germany donated 10 computers to Assin Otabilkrom D/A Basic School at Assin South.

Speaking to Adom News, he noted the impact of pupils and students in the success of ICT education in the country as he implored stakeholders in the education sector to collaborate effectively to improve the academic standards in the school.

Mr Hossau also acknowledged the efforts of the teachers as they played an important role in the development of their pupils.