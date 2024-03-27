The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the people of Shama in the Western Region to vote massively for the NDC and its parliamentary candidate, Emilia Arthur, in the 2024 general election.

She mentioned the achievements of the past NDC government in the area of electrification, water, schools and health, among others, in the constituency and urged the people to return the party to power in the 2024 general election to continue with its good works.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the call when she represented the Flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, at two separate events in the Shama Constituency in the Western Region last Saturday.

The events were the enstoolment of the Chief of Anto, Nana Kofi Bekoe III, and the 10th anniversary celebration of the Chief of Essaman, Osabarima Nana Kofi Ewuah V.

Anto

Addressing the people at the enstoolment of the chief of Anto, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the event was an indication of peace and development in the area and called for their support to enable their new chief to bring development to the area.

She further called for support for the NDC parliamentary candidate, Ms Arthur, stating that she was ready to collaborate with them for the development of the area.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the youth to take their academic work or apprenticeship seriously to enable them to contribute effectively to national development.

The NDC running mate presented an undisclosed amount of money to support the beginning of the chief’s rule.

Essaman

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the chief of Essaman on the theme “Promoting culture, unity and development”, stressed the need for Ghanaians to know their culture by learning and understanding it, adding that “we should ask relevant questions from our leaders to appreciate our culture”.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, on behalf of Mr Mahama, made a cash donation of GH¢5,000 in support of fundraising for the construction of a new health centre.

She was accompanied to the events by the NDC parliamentary candidates for Shama and Essikado-Ketan, Ms Arthur and Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the Western Regional executives, the constituency executives from Shama, Essikado-Ketan and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem.

